Congolese Soldier Shot Dead Inside Rwanda, Two Arrested By RDF

by Edmund Kagire
written by Edmund Kagire 12:07 pm

FARDC soldiers

The Rwandan army says it has shot dead one soldier of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and arrested to more after they crossed into the Rwandan territory.

Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) on Tuesday morning confirmed the incident that happened in the Western Province district of Rubavu, bordering DRC.

“This morning at 0110hrs, three armed soldiers of the Democratic Republic of Congo armed forces (FARDC) crossed the border from the DRC into Rwanda at Rubavu District (in Rubavu Sector/Rukoko Cell/Isangano Village),”

“Two of the soldiers, Sgt Asman Mupenda Termite (30 yrs) and Cpl Anyasaka Nkoi Lucien (28yrs), were arrested by RDF patrols supported by local neighbourhood watch (Irondo). The FARDC soldiers had in their possession one AK-47 gun, four magazines with 105 rounds, one protective vest, and cannabis sachets. The third soldier was shot dead when he fired at the patrols.

RDF said that no one on the Rwandan side was injured, adding that further investigations are ongoing. Tensions between Rwanda and DRC remain high, with Rwanda accusing DRC of warmongering.

 

