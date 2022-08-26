Kagame Visits Nyiramandwa, the Nyamagabe Centenarian

In the sideline of a busy citizen outreach to the southern and Western Province, President Paul Kagame has made a stop in Ngiryi, Gasaka sector to visit a senior citizen, probably one of the oldest citizens in Rwanda.

Every Rwandan who followed the outreach of President Paul Kagame in the southern province in recent years will no wonder know Rachel Nyiramandwa who was nicknamed the president’s granny.

Nyiramandwa 110, is that elderly woman from Ngiryi, Gasaka sector of Nyamagabe who, for three successive occasions, managed to sneak into the crowd and to reach President Paul Kagame whenever he was in an outreach to the region.

She first met the president during the 2010 electoral campaigns and a photo of her whispering to the head of state became viral on social media.

In February 2019, the granny again managed to see the president who was in a visit to Nyamagabe. The MC gave the granny a microphone and she told the president: “May God bless you for sending me two cows. I am remaining with one because another one died,” Nyiramandwa said.

When the president asked her whether she was getting milk from the remaining cow, Nyiramandwa responded:” “Not really! But I buy milk from the Sacco that you gave me.”

She however told the president that she buys milk from the direct financial support that is dedicated to the elderly, under a social scheme called Ubudehe.

The president found it not enough for her to own a cow that does not give her milk.

“I will send you another cow with milk,” Kagame said then.

On a beautiful Wednesday that was March 19, 2019, Nyiramandwa received the cow and she invited a neighbor to milk it.