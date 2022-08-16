Rutsiro: Teacher Wanted Over Child Defilement

A thirty-year-old teacher working from Gahondo Primary School in Kivumu Sector of Rutsiro district, Western Province is wanted for allegedly defiling a child from his neighborhood.

Patrick Muhizi Munyamahoro, the Executive Secretary for Kivumu Sector, told Kigali Today that the teacher escaped when he learnt that news of this crime has become public knowledge.

“The information was revealed today, that a married teacher and a father of three, has defiled his neighbor’s thirteen-year-old girl when his wife was absent,” Munyamahoro said.

Munyamahoro explained that the victim was defiled on August 13, 2022, when her parents sent her to the teacher’s house but she kept the secret because the offender frightened her.

“The child revealed a terrible secret today, morning. She was fearing for her life as the perpetrator told her that he would kill her if she dared revealing anything. The child however managed to tell her mother who alerted us, we took the victim to the hospital as search of the suspect proceeds,” he further said.