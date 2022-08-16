President Kagame Congratulates Kenya’s President-Elect William Ruto

President Paul Kagame has congratulated Kenya’s President elect William Ruto over his election that was announced by Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

On his twitter account, Kagame further congratulated the citizen of Kenya for peaceful presidential elections.

“On behalf of the Government and People of Rwanda, I congratulate our Brothers and Sisters, the People of Kenya, for conducting peaceful elections on 9 August 2022. I also congratulate H.E. Dr William Samoei Ruto, the President-Elect,” Kagame wrote this evening.

“The Government of Rwanda attaches great importance to the good relationship and cooperation between Kenya and Rwanda.”

An earlier message by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and international cooperation had said that the Rwandan Government sent its complimentary message to the Kenyan Foreign congratulating the President-elect following a successful election held August 9, 2022.

“The Government of Rwanda attaches great importance to the cooperation between Kenya and Rwanda and wishes to take this opportunity to reaffirm its to further strengthen the bond of relationship that exists between the two countries” the ministry said in a statement this Tuesday.

Rwanda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also used the statement to announce a renewal of cooperation with assurances of highest consideration.

Ruto has been declared the duly elected fifth President of Kenya by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The commission said Ruto had fulfilled the constitutional requirements after garnering 7,176,141 votes, representing 50.49 per cent of the total votes cast and he achieved the minimum number of 39 counties at 25%.

His main rival Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition party got 6,942,930 votes representing 48 percent of the votes cast.