Burundi: Gov’t Confirms Rwandan Singer Bruce Melodie Detained

The Burundian Ministry of Information on Wednesday evening confirmed that Rwandan singer Bruce Melodie, real name Bruce Itahiwacu, was detained upon arrival in the East African country following allegations that he failed to reimburse the money he was paid to perform in 2018 but never showed up. The case is under investigation.

Media reports indicate Bruce Melodie, was arrested while exiting Melchoir Ndadaye airport in Bujumbura, ahead of two shows he is supposed to hold in the Burundian capital. By press time, it was unclear whether the ‘Saa moya’ singer was released or he had reached a settlement with the show organiser, but he was scheduled to address a press conference.

On his social media posts, Melodie had announced plans to perform a VIP concert at Zion beach on September 2 and a regular show at The Officers Mess on the following day September 3. Reports indicate that he was detained after briefing a press conference on his upcoming performance in the city.

@BruceMelodie est gardé à vue, sous enquête pour escroquerie. — MininterInfosBi (@MininterInfosBi) August 31, 2022

Melodie is believed to have been arrested following allegations by one Burundian entertainment guru- known as Toussaint who accused him for taking an advance payment on an earlier performance in Bujumbura but didn’t turn up nor refund the upfront payment- which many artists get in varying percentages before performance.

Fresh media reports indicate that Melodie managed to seal a gentleman’s agreement with the complainant and was released after hours in police custody in condition he refunds the money to the local promoters. However, later it emerged that a settlement is yet to be reached as the singer is willing to pay the owed amount, and not an extra $14,612.4 as accumulated interest and the losses the organisers said he incurred.

The story is still developing…