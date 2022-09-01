Rwanda Receives 11th Batch Of Refugees from Libya

The 11th group of 101 asylum seekers evacuated from Libya have safely arrived in Rwanda last evening at Kigali international airport-Kanombe.

The group is from five nationalities: Eritrea 49, Sudan 39, Somalia 10, Ethiopia 2 and S. Sudan 1.

The fresh group was transported to Gashora Transit Center in Bugesera district were they joined other over 401 asylum seekers currently being accommodated at the center has served as host to other evacuees who arrived before.

The follow another 10th group of 132 asylum seekers from Libya who arrived in Rwanda this June 2022 from Eritrea, Sudan, South Sudan, and Somalia.

This means that there are currently 502 asylum seekers housed at the Gashora Transit Center.

This is part of the Government of Rwanda, the United Nations Refugee agency (UNHCR) and the African Union (AU) Emergency Transit Mechanism (ETM) plan set up in 2019 to provide life saving protection, assistance and long term solutions to vulnerable refugees trapped in Libya through a temporary evacuation to Rwanda.

The plan, with financial support from the European Union, Austria, Denmark, Germany, and the USA, has since seen Rwanda received over 900 asylum seekers, who arrived on evacuation flights from Libya to the ETM since its establishment.

Among these 67% of them have been resettled to third countries.

With this latest evacuation over 8,300 vulnerable refugees and asylum seekers have been taken out of Libya to various safer countries since 2017.