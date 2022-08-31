RIB Arrests Man Who Gave False Information During Citizen Outreach

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB has arrested Muhizi Anatole, over discrediting a decision of judicial organs and use of forged documents in contravention of article 262 and 276 of the law determining offences and penalties in general. This is done after it was found that he lied about the case he is involved in.

During President Paul Kagame’s citizen outreach tour in Nyamasheke district, Muhizi claimed that he was denied his land title to a house he legally bought, by the National Bank of Rwanda (BNR) and the National Land Centre, to recover money a former employee of the central bank stole.

According to RIB, Muhizi dishonestly stated that he was deprived of the title deed for land with a house located in Runda Sector of Kamonyi District, but it was found that he personally refused to vacate the house as ordered by the court. He is currently detained at Remera RIB Station.

Muhizi had claimed, during the President’s citizen outreach in Nyamasheke district on 27 August, 2022 that BNR had confiscated his house, bought from Rutagengwa Jean Leon, a former employee of the bank, in 2015. This was after he had checked with RDB and was told the house was not mortgaged, he added.

“Preliminary investigation findings show that Muhizi was dishonest in his claim, rather he refused to obey the court order of vacating the house. The house in question was given as mortgage to secure 31,000,000 frw bank loan for Rutagengwa Jean Leon,” Dr. Thierry B. Murangira, the RIB Spokesperson said.

RIB further revealed that BNR wrote to the land center requesting for imposition of a caveat on the house after it won the case against Rutagengwa for use of forged documents.

Muhizi says he learnt of the illegal sale and the status of the property as a mortgage while he was in the process of applying for the title deed. He later lost a court case in which he had sued the land center in the Nyanza High Court.

President Kagame directed authorities, including the Ministry of Local Government, Police and other organs to address Muhizi’s issue within three days.

Muhizi, a demobilised soldier, claimed that his case is known by all institutions, including the Senate, and that President Kagame had previously directed senior government officials to settle it with immediate effect.

He also claimed that officials told him to go and ‘pray to God’ if he wanted to get his title deed. RIB says Muhizi was found to have twisted the events and misled institutions.

According to Dr. Murangira, investigations are ongoing to find more people involved in the case to compile a case file that will be submitted to NPPA for Prosecution over discrediting a decision of judicial organs and use of forged documents.