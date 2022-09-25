Gatsibo Schools Shine Rwanda’s Flag At FEASSSA Regional School Games

Rwanda managed to secure nine medals at the just concluded 2022 East African Regional School Games (FEASSSA) which ended on September 23, and was largely dominated by Ugandans.

The 10-days FEASSSA 2022 Games held in Arusha, Tanzania saw Rwanda dominate handball games to win gold medals, silver in table tennis and bronze medals in basketball, volleyball and athletics in the six games it had participated in.

The nine medals include; two gold medals, which came from Handball and spurred by two Gatsibo district schools- (Kizuguro Secondary school and ADEGI Gituza), while other Rwandan schools scooped two silver medals and five bronze medals.

In Boy’s Handball, ADEGI Gituza team won the first place after defeating Dynamic of Uganda 26-24 in the boy’s category, while boys at ES Kigoma finished third after beating Hospital Hill from Kenya 26-23.

In the girls’ volleyball category, Kiziguro Secondary School won first place after defeating Uganda’s Mawanda Secondary School 19-15.

In Basketball, Rwanda tried its best and walked away with the third place in the boy’s category after Lycée de Kigali beat Bethel School 73-64 and their sisters finished fourth after losing to Budo College with 57-56 points.

ESSA Nyarugunga’s boys won third place in Volleyball, after defeating Namugongo Secondary and Vocational School 3-0.

In this game, IPRC Kigali girls finished in third place, beating Mkalapa Secondary School from Tanzania with 3-1 sets.

In the Table Tennis game, the teams representing Rwanda took 2nd runner up positions in both boys and girl’s categories.

In the long run distance of 3000 kilometers, Rwanda’s Thabita Tuyambaze, finished third.

In general Rwanda had a good representation but failed in football, where the football teams representing Rwanda were swept off the medal podium by rival regional teams who made it difficult for Rwandan students to get a medal and finish in the nearest positions possible.

This saw ES Gasiza boys finish ninth out of ten teams while IP Mukarange girls finished last.

In total, Rwanda is represented by 152 players divided into 12 teams, which are included in six sports including football, basketball, volleyball, handball, table tennis and skating.

Member countries of FEASSSA are Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zanzibar, Burundi, and South Sudan.

Uganda school teams won 29 medals, the biggest number recorded in this year’s Feasssa games.