Rap City Season 1 Rap Contest to Set Kigali on Fire

Kigali will be on fire this weekend as the first Rwanda rap and hip-hop battle breaks off between the young and old rappers at the BK Arena this Saturday, September 16, 2022.

The rap battle dubbed Rap City Season 1 is the first of its kind to be held on a massive scale in the history of music in Rwanda and it will be aimed at promoting the rap and hip-hop genre that has been around for years but not promoted.

The concert, an all Rwandan, all hip-hop event will showcase the best of old and new school hip-hop artists, live graffiti, ciphers, lyrical battles, and more, all with the aim of growing the hip-hop culture in Rwanda.

The event will be hosted by artists like Ariel Wayz and Kivumbi King while; Riderman, Ish Kevin, Bulldog, Fireman, Bushali and returning female rapper- Oda Paccy among others.

They will bring the roof down as some of Rwanda’s biggest artists go head-to-head in Rwanda’s hub of Sports and Entertainment, BK Arena.

Rap City Season 1 is one of the fruits promoting the entertainment industry following the largest Naming Rights deal in Africa between BK Group, QA Venue Solutions Rwanda (BK Arena), and the Government of Rwanda announced on May 23, 2022, worth $ 8 million.

Aaron Gaga, Deputy Venue Manager – QA Venue Solutions said that since the naming rights deal they partnered with two very successful events, Tay C Live in Kigali and The Ben, Rwanda Rebirth Celebration. Rap City is the third event and the biggest one.

“Through these activities, we want to continue engaging with the community, building our industry and ensuring we develop homegrown events that we will consistently bring back year after year, so look out for season 2 of Rap City,” Gaga said.

Bank of Kigali’s Corporate Communication Manager, Bob Rutarindwa said the annual event is here to stay and the bank is committed to supporting the music industry development starting with rap and hip-hop.

Oda Paccy said the debut event is a voice for the Hip Hop industry which has been silenced for many years.

“We cried for long and at a time were thrown off the stage because we are rapper but this our time,” Paccy said said.

This comes at the time when she has released a new song Imbere Muri NJye” (Inside me).

