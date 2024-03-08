“Women Are A Strong Pillar Of Our Nation”- President Kagame On International Women’s Day

President Paul Kagame says women have played a crucial role in the socioeconomic development of the country over the past 30 years, starting from the liberation struggle, where women participated actively and later went on to help restore the fabric of the Rwandan society.

The Head of State, who was flanked by the First Lady, Mrs. Jeannette Kagame, made the observation on Friday at the BK Arena, where celebrations to mark International Women’s Day at the national level, took place, emphasizing that women have not only contributed to the development of the country, but they are also pillars in their respective households and the country at large.

President Kagame said that historically, the role of women in nation building cannot be underestimated and love in the history of This country is mainly about building our country as it had a bad history and destroyed it, but now in rebuilding it, a woman played a very important role.

“I believe it starts with family first. Women have contributed to strengthening families and contributed to the economic development of the country, but the first thing was to build the Rwandan family and that’s why we were able to unite Rwandans again to rebuild their country,” President Kagame said.

Amidst all they have to do, President Kagame said women maintain the responsibility to take care of families and children and at the same time be on different frontlines of nation building -something he said reiterates the important role women have played in Rwanda’s development journey.

“We all know that a woman is the mother of all of us and they take care of children. I can also add that they also take care of men,” President Kagame said amidst a thunderous crowd of more than 7,000 women and men who attended the celebrations at the majestic BK Arena.

“I believe us men love pretending about it but without a woman in your life to support you in whatever you do, you are unlikely to achieve your targets,” President Kagame said.

President Kagame warned against the prevalence of gender-based violence targeting women, pointing out that in this day and age the idea of men beating women should be unheard of, adding that violence against women, or anyone for that matter, is not ‘Rwandan’ in nature and should not be tolerated.

The Head of State warned men against venting their anger on women, pointing out that it is not right for men to bring out their issues on women and deprive them of their right, adding that those who do it should be effectively dealt with by the law, encouraging those who don’t come forward to report, to do so.