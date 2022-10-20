Norway Arrests Rwanda Man Suspected Of Committing Genocide Crimes

A Rwandan man on an arrest warrant for committing genocide crimes during the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi has been nabbed Norwegian capital of Oslo, according to reports from the Scandinavian country.

The suspect, who has since been identified as François Gasana, said to be in his late 40’s was arrested on Wednesday for his role the genocide following an extradition request by the Rwandan government.

The suspect is believed to have played a role in the genocide against Tutsi, at the time when he was only 12 years old.

Thea Elise Kjæraas, a spokeswoman for Norway’s National Criminal Investigation Service, said it had carried out several investigations related to the background of the extradition request in advance of the arrest, but it is still early in the investigations.

The suspect could face a custody hearing soon where the prosecutor will ask for him to be remanded in custody pending further processing of the extradition request to be tried in Rwanda just like many internationally wanted suspects that have been arrested in collaboration with the UN court, US government and other organizations that advocate for justice for the victims and survivors of the genocide.

The arrest comes at a time when the Rwanda Mission at the United Nations has also welcomed the continued effort of the UNIRMCT in the pursuit of justice for the victims of the Genocide Against the Tutsi.

This also follows the presentation of the annual report by Judge Graciela Gatti Santana, president of the residual mechanism court- IRMC.