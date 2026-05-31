Kagame Watches as RSSB Tigers Secure First-Ever BAL Title for Rwanda

KIGALI — Rwandan President Paul Kagame was among hundreds of basketball fans at BK Arena on Sunday evening as RSSB Tigers Rwanda produced a stunning comeback to defeat Angola’s Petro de Luanda 90-88 and win the country’s first-ever Basketball Africa League (BAL) title.

In a final that will be remembered as one of the most dramatic in the competition’s history, the Tigers recovered from a 20-point deficit to overcome the defending champions and deliver a landmark moment for Rwandan basketball.

For a brief spell, however, the contest appeared destined to become a celebration of Petro de Luanda’s title defence.

The Angolan powerhouse stormed out of the blocks with a stunning 20-0 run, silencing large sections of a packed arena and threatening to end Rwanda’s dream before it had truly begun.

But champions are often defined not by how they start, but by how they respond when everything appears to be going wrong.

RSSB Tigers Rwanda responded like champions.

After staring at a seemingly insurmountable deficit, the Tigers fought back possession by possession before completing one of the greatest comebacks in BAL history.

The final score will be etched into African basketball history. Yet the story of the night was written long before the final buzzer sounded.

Petro’s explosive start left the Tigers shell-shocked.

The defending champions raced into a commanding lead and appeared firmly in control. Against a team with Petro’s pedigree, experience and championship DNA, a 20-point deficit would normally signal the beginning of the end.

Instead, it sparked the beginning of Rwanda’s greatest basketball triumph.

Rather than panic, RSSB regrouped. They closed the opening quarter with renewed energy, cutting into the deficit and restoring belief on the bench and in the stands.

Petro still held a 27-16 advantage after the first quarter and led 37-26 at halftime, but the momentum was no longer entirely theirs. The Tigers had weathered the storm.

From that point, the final became a contest of resilience.

RSSB gradually turned up the pressure in the third quarter, trimming the gap to seven points heading into the final period. With the home crowd sensing history and every defensive stop fuelling belief, the Tigers launched a decisive fourth-quarter surge.

They erupted for 38 points in the final quarter, overwhelming the defending champions and completing a comeback that will be remembered as one of the BAL’s defining moments.

When RSSB needed a leader, Craig Randall II delivered.

The 6-foot-4 shooting guard, who previously played for the Wisconsin Herd in the NBA G League, produced another masterclass on the biggest stage. Randall poured in 33 points, including six three-pointers, repeatedly delivering when Petro de Luanda threatened to wrestle back control of the contest.

Moments after lifting the trophy, Randall reflected on a journey that nearly ended very differently.

“This is what it looks like when you put all your trust in God and do your part,” he said. “Three months ago, I was close to giving up. Today, I’m a champion. I can only thank God for that journey.”

As the pressure mounted in the closing stages, Randall said faith and trust in his teammates carried him through.

“In those last moments, I kept telling myself one thing: trust God and trust the guys beside me. We made the plays we needed when it mattered most.”

He also highlighted the resilience that has characterised the Tigers’ BAL campaign.

“We’ve been fighting uphill all season. A lot of people counted us out, a lot of people overlooked us, but that’s who we are. We are built for moments like this. When adversity comes, we keep going.”

The victory represents far more than a championship.

For years, Rwanda has invested heavily in basketball — hosting BAL competitions, building world-class facilities, nurturing talent and positioning itself as one of Africa’s leading destinations for the sport.

On Sunday night, that vision reached its crowning moment.

RSSB Tigers became the first Rwandan club to lift the BAL trophy, defeating the reigning champions in front of a jubilant home crowd and delivering a landmark achievement for the country’s sporting history.

For Randall, however, the title is about more than silverware.

“The greatest part of this journey isn’t the trophy,” he said. “It’s the brotherhood we’ve built. We fought together, we sacrificed together, and now we’ve made history together.”

After absorbing Petro de Luanda’s devastating opening punch, RSSB Tigers refused to fold. Instead, they produced a comeback for the ages — and in doing so delivered Rwanda its greatest night in club basketball.

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