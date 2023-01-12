Amb. François Nkulikiyimfura Presents Credentials In Portugal

Ambassador François Nkulikiyimfura has presented to the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, documents authorizing him to represent Rwanda in Portugal.

Nkulikiyimfura, the resident Ambassador of Rwanda to France, presented the credentials this January 11, 2023 in Lisbon.

“I had a great honour and privilege to present my letters of credence to the President of Portugal H.E Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa,” Nkulikiyimfura said on his Twitter handle.

Rwanda and Portugal diplomatic relations started in 1976 and it enables different components of cooperation, including trade.

The Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC) shows that in 2020, Portugal exports to Rwanda increased from $2.31 million to $9.47 million in 2021. The main products include excavation machinery, medicines, and electrical control boards.

Rwanda currently has 40 diplomatic missions covering 147 countries, regional and international organisations and one General Consulate.

In addition, 37 honorary consuls represent strategic interests in 17 Countries. At a regional and international level, Rwanda is a member of 201 multilateral organisations.