Kenya and Rwanda Police Sign New Security Cooperation Agreement in Kigali

KIGALI — Kenya and Rwanda have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen police cooperation on transnational security challenges.

The agreement was signed on May 29, 2026, in Kigali. It was concluded by the Inspector General of Kenya’s National Police Service, Douglas Kanja, and the Inspector General of the Rwanda National Police, CG Felix Namuhoranye.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the Regional Centre on Small Arms (RECSA) 17th Technical Advisory Committee meeting.

The MoU focuses on closer collaboration between the two police forces. It includes joint efforts against transnational crime, improved information sharing, capacity building, and coordinated responses to regional security threats. These include illicit small arms and light weapons trafficking under the Nairobi Protocol.

The agreement builds on long-standing cooperation between the two countries. It follows recent high-level engagements, including the RNP Chief’s visit to Kenya in March 2026.

That visit focused on formalising cooperation, exchange programmes, benchmarking best practices, and addressing emerging threats.

IG Kanja also attended Rwanda National Police Day events on May 27, just days before the signing. RNP was celebrating 25 years of its founding.

The renewed partnership aligns with the Regional Centre on Small Arms (RECSA) agenda. It supports member states in tackling illicit arms flows. This is done through coordinated political, technical, and operational measures.

Both sides said the new framework will strengthen practical cooperation. This includes joint operations, training exchanges, and intelligence sharing. It builds on earlier agreements signed in 2015.

The deal reflects continued efforts by Kenya and Rwanda to deepen cross-border security cooperation in the East African region. This comes as transnational security threats continue to evolve.

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