Patience Mutesi Appointed New BPR Bank Managing Director

Bank Populaire du Rwanda (BPR) has appointed Patience Mutesi as the new managing director of the bank effective February 1, 2023.

BPR is the largest banking network in Rwanda with 154 branches helping people, businesses and communities to thrive since 1975. Last year, the bank became a subsidiary of KCB Group.

Mutesi has been serving as the Rwanda Country Director for Trade Mark East Africa, a post she has held since 2016.

She will replace George Odhiambo, a Kenyan national who was also handed new duties at the KCB Group.

Mutesi has previously worked in the banking sector with Ecobank Rwanda as Head of Corporate Banking, and has also served on various boards as a member of the Board of Directors. She was board member at BPR Bank Rwanda, MTN Rwanda, Rwanda Cooperation (RCI) and on the advisory council of the One Acre Fund-Rwanda.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of BPR Bank Rwanda, George Rubagumya, said that they are happy that Mutesi has been given these responsibilities, especially because of her experience in finance and business development.

Mutesi said she was proud of her new appointment and committed to serve diligently. She thanked the Board of Directors of BPR Bank Rwanda and KCB Group for their vote of confidence.

“As I embark on this journey, a lot of effort will be put into enhancing our customer’s experience in dealing with the bank,” Mutesi said in a written statement released today.

She stated that her confidence in the latest digital development will transition into best-in-class financial services.

“By increasing provision of capital to businesses for quality investment, we will also continue to support Rwanda’s ambition to foster a private sector driven economy,” she said.