PHOTOS: All You Need To Know About President Kagame’s Trip To Senegal

President Paul Kagame on Saturday arrived in Dakar, Senegal, where he is expect to meet and hold talks with his host, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye this Sunday and later attend the final game of the 2024 Sahara Conference of the 4th season of the Basketball Africa League (BAL).

President Kagame was received by President Bassirou Diomaye Faye as well as members of the cabinet. Upon arrival he inspected a guard of honour together with host, President Faye, who said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter that the visit is “aimed of strengthening fraternal relations, friendship and bilateral cooperation between the two countries.”

The Heads of State will hold tête-a-tête meeting this Sunday followed by a luncheon hosted by President Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

Later the same this Sunday, the Heads of State will attend the Basketball Africa League game opposing Senegal’s AS Douanes and Rwanda’s APR. This marks the last game before the playoffs and finals to be held in Kigali from 24 May to 1 June 2024.