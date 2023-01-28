Rayon Sports Sign Ugandan Striker On Loan

Rwandan topflight league giant Rayon sports have reached an agreement to sign the Ugandan right winger Joackiam Ojera from Uganda Revenue Authority football club on loan for a period of five months until end of the season after both parties reaching an agreement.

The late signing follows the team struggle Rayon Sports recently had been straggling with strikers in offensive zone where they had more than 4 players but their performance was totally insufficient

At Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club, Ojera had spent four and a half seasons.

Ojera has international caps to his name with the senior national team (Uganda Cranes) having featured at the 2020 CHAN Championship hosted in Cameroon under the epoch of Jonathan McKinstry as head coach.

He also played with URA in the CAF Confederation cup against Ethiopia and Egypt.

“The deal becomes the first foreign loan transfer in the history of URA FC. We thank Ojera for his services while at the club and wish him the best at Rayon Sports for now” URA FC wrote on their official website.

Joackiam Ojera joins his compatriot forward Musa Esenu who joined the Blues in January 2022.