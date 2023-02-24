Rwanda’s Envoy To Ghana Appointed To UN Position In Somalia

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Dr. Aisa Kirabo Kacyira, as Head of the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS), his office announced February 23.

Dr. Kacyira will succeed Lisa Filipetto of Australia, to whom the Secretary-General expressed his gratitude for her dedication and effective leadership of UNSOS.

Kacyira has more than 30 years of experience in diplomacy, community and political engagement, as well as in leadership, development and humanitarian assistance, at local, national and international levels.

Previously, Kacyira served as Governor of the Eastern Province (2011), and of the City of Kigali (2006-2011).

Between 2003 and 2006, she served as a Member of Parliament and actively participated in Parliament’s legislative and oversight functions, in addition to community mobilization.

Since 2020, Kacyira has served as the resident High Commissioner to the Government of Ghana and non-resident representative to Benin, Togo, Sierra Leone, Côte d’Ivoire and Liberia.

In addition to her political and diplomatic roles, Kacyira has held several positions in development and humanitarian assistance; as Deputy Executive Director with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) from 2011 to 2018 and also in programme and project management with the Ministry of Agriculture.

She holds a Master of Veterinary Science in Animal Production and Economics from James Cook University in Australia, and a Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine from Makerere University in Uganda.