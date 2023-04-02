Rayon Sports Title Hopes Fading After 4-2 Defeat By Police FC

The Rwanda National Premier League returned on Saturday following the international break, with Rayon Sports succumbing to a 4-2 defeat by Police FC in Muhanga on Saturday.

The defeat means that the Blues can as well say goodbye to hopes of winning the title this year’s title after being put to the sword by the Police side coached by Vincent Mashami.

Striker Danny Usengimana scored the first goal of the game, putting Police ahead before Kenyan international striker Paul Were equalized on the 23rd minute of the game.

Few minutes later, Muhadjiri Hakizimana scored the second goal of the game to give Police a lead again on 27th minute but the lead did not last long as Moussa Essenu cut the celebrations short after he scored an equalizer for Rayon Sports, to ensure that both sides go into the break on level terms.

In the second half Police FC continued to dominate the Blues who were chasing the game before the coaches made some changes in both teams with a number of substitutions to sustain the momentum.

Aimee Ntirushwa scored the third goal for Police FC on the 82nd minute of the game before substitute Jean Bosco Kayitaba scored the 4th in the additional minutes to put the result beyond doubt.

Rayon Sports faced Police FC with the absence of their key players including left back Elie Ganijuru, their top scorer Willy Essomba Onana, who both received three cautions and Moussa Camara as well as Hadji Iraguha, who did not travel with the team due to injuries.

Following the loss, Rayon Sports remained third in the standings with 46 points, three points behind the table leaders APR FC with one game in hand while Police FC is now 5th on the log with 39 points.

Elsewhere at Bugesera Stadium on Saturday, the AS Kigali defeat Southern Province-based Mukura Victory Sports 1-0 thanks to a Juma Laurence goal, while Marine FC beat Musanze 4-1 at Umuganda Stadium.

Sunday April 2 Fixtures

Etincelles vs Gasogi United

APR FC vs Bugesera FC

Espoir vs Kiyovu Sports