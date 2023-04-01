Visiting Nigerian Film Stars Call For A More Unified Africa

Top Nigerian film stars currently visiting Rwanda have called for a more unified continent that can stand together in times when divisions want to prevail over societies as they did nearly 30 years ago.

The renowned film stars, who are in the country to attend the Rwanda International Movie Awards 2023, made the call on Friday after visiting Kigali Genocide Memorial.

The stars who include Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna, commonly known as IK Ogbonna, actress Ini Edo, comedian Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, known as Mr Funny, paid tribute to victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi resting at the memorial.

Speaking after the visit to the memorial, the trio commended the progress Rwanda has made over the past as well as unity, reconciliation and stability.

IK Ogbonna attributed the progress to President Paul Kagame, who he described as an icon of Rwanda’s rebirth.

“We have lost many lives due divisive politics and it’s about time that we understood that that we are one and work towards a world without divisions,”

“I thank President Kagame for the work he has done in Rwanda to restore peace and uproot divisions which caused all this in the first place,” he said.

On her part, Edo, who is among the most popular Nigerian actresses, said that is time for Africans to start narrating their own history instead of waiting for foreigners to d

The actress expressed her desire to work on a film project about the 1994’s Genocide against the Tutsi.

Ejekwu, who is one of the popular comedians on the continent, said that they were moved by what they saw at the memorial, which affirmed the consequences of divisions in society.

The actors were accompanied by local film stars who included Ramadhan Benimana, commonly known as Bamenya, actresses Jeanette Bahavu and Alliance Isimbi (Alliah Cool), among others.