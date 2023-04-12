‘WHO’ Welcomes Dr Ngamije As New Head of Global Malaria Program

Dr Daniel Ngamije, Rwanda’s former Minister of health arrived in Switzerland to begin responsibility for his new appointment as the head of the malaria control and elimination program at the global level.

He was officially received by Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of World Health Organisation (WHO).

Through his official twitter account the WHO Director General said “I am very pleased to welcome Dr. Daniel Ngamije to the World Health Organisation, as he starts a new role as our Global Malaria Programme Director. I wish him the best of luck in leading our effort to end Malaria.”

Responding to the welcome message, Dr. Ngamije also said, “Thank you Dr. Tedros for welcoming me to the WHO-Global Malaria Programme. I am excited to contribute to the fight against Malaria.”

Dr. Ngamije’s appointment at the World Health Organisation (WHO) was confirmed in March 2023, a position which he started with effect on April 8, 2023.

Dr. Ngamije takes this position when Malaria still affects many countries, especially in Africa.

Statistics from the World Health Organisation indicate that 241 million cases of Malaria were recorded in 2022, and about 627,000 deaths. Africa is the most hit, at 95% of the total registered cases of sickness worldwide and 96% of death cases.

Dr. Ngamije is a specialized physician who served as Rwandan Minister of Health and in other capacities, including coordinating programs on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, under the Global Fund.

As the new head of the malaria control and elimination program, Dr. Ngamije replaces Pedro Alonso, a Spanish, who served the position since 2014 and recently announced his retirement.