Ministry of ICT Gives Roadmap for Issuance of Digital ID

The Ministry of ICT and Innovation (MINICT) has explained the delays and new plans set for the commencement of the issuance of the anticipated digital Rwanda national identity card.

The national target was for at least 60% of Rwandans to have the digital identity cards by 2023, however the ministry says that this was delayed for many reasons and thus none has been issued to date.

The Rwanda Digital Acceleration Project is implemented by the Government of Rwanda has in partnership with the World Bank, the Ministry of ICT, Rwanda Information Society Authority (RISA) and the National Identification Agency (NIDA).

Appearing before the Parliament Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Yves Iradukunda, the Permanent Secretary MINICT, stated that the main obstacle was the need to have a law backing the program and since it was approved, activities to commence implementation are underway.

The law governing population registration in the national single digital identity system was enacted in June 2023.

“After the law’s enactment, and now that the World Bank has approved the disbursement of funds for those activities, I can promise we are making good progress,” Iradukunda said.

He pointed out that the digital component of the project had a timeframe of three years (2022-2026).

Rwanda signed a financing agreement for $40 million for the execution of the digital ID system which would come in four phases and so far only two phases (feasibility, civil registry records) have been implemented pending the last phase of core ID system and production.

Officials said that currently, the project progress has reached procurement process for the needed system with tender documents out for bidders to submit their proposals. This means the actual implementation will start after the tender is awarded to a successful bidder.

“In the next 18 months, that’s when we will be in actual implementation of the system. We hope it will be completed,” said Innocent Muhizi, the CEO of RISA.

About the electronic ID

The legislation gives concerned organs until June 15, 2027 to completely phase out registration of the population and issuance of the current plastic national identity cards.

Rwandans will have to physically be at designated centres in the country or abroad to submit their biographic data, and biometric data including a front-facing photograph, fingerprints and iris scan.

The above, in addition to the domicile details, are required prior to being issued with SDID number or SDID number token in print or electronic form as proof of identity, according to the law.