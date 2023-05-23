Rwanda Energy Group Reappoints Ron Weiss CEO of REG

Ron Weiss has been reappointed as Chief Executive Officer of Rwanda Energy Group(REG) after nearly one week.

On May 15, the board of directors of REG announced replacement of Ron Weiss by an acting CEO in the person of Felix Gakuba.

The former who has served in this position since 2017 bounced back this morning.

“I am delighted to inform you that the Board of Directors has appointed you as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rwanda Energy Group, effective May, 22nd 2023,” said Dr. Didacienne Mukanyiligira, the Chairperson of the Board of Directors in the Communiqué.

Ron Weiss, previously served as Senior Vice-President for Engineering Projects and Business Development at Israel Electric Corporation (IEC).

The re-appointed CEO will have a big challenge of electricity universal rollout.

According to the 5th Rwanda Population and Housing Census(2022), Rwanda has achieved 61% electricity rollout against the universal coverage(100%) by 2024.

The Rwanda Energy Group with its subsidiary companies ‘Energy Development Corporation Limited and Energy Utility Corporation Limited’ were incorporated in July 2014 as part of the wider Government reform programme for the energy and water sector in Rwanda.