BK Group Profit Hits Rwf110 Billion as Bank of Kigali Drives Growth

KIGALI — BK Group Plc reported a net profit of Rwf110.1 billion in 2025, up from Rwf91 billion the previous year, marking a 22.9% increase.

Group Chief Executive Officer Uzziel Ndagijimana announced the results on April 2, saying the performance reflects strong momentum as Bank of Kigali marks 60 years of operations.

“The results are solid, with profit reaching Rwf110.1 billion, underscoring sustained growth compared to 2024,” he said.

Total assets grew by 15.8% to Rwf2,919 billion, while customer loans rose 16.1% to Rwf1,688 billion. Customer deposits increased by 14.8%, supported by improved economic conditions.

Ndagijimana attributed the performance to both internal efficiency and a favorable macroeconomic environment, noting Rwanda’s economy expanded by 9.4% in 2025, according to official statistics.

Bank of Kigali performance

Bank of Kigali Plc CEO Diane Karusisi said the lender closed 2025 on a strong footing, with net profit reaching Rwf110.3 billion, also up 22.9% year-on-year.

She said the bank’s loan book expanded by Rwf236.6 billion, driven by prudent risk management, balance sheet growth, and a 6.6% increase in customer numbers.

Deposits also grew, reflecting rising customer confidence and the impact of the “Nanjye ni BK” campaign, which positions the bank as a partner for Rwandans.

Karusisi dismissed concerns over account maintenance charges, saying the bank has eliminated fees on customer deposits.

“There are no charges for holding funds at Bank of Kigali. Even the Rwf1,000 account maintenance fee has been removed,” she said.

Supporting key sectors

Total lending reached Rwf1,759 billion, with the bank maintaining a leading role in financing sectors critical to Rwanda’s economic growth.

Loans to small and medium-sized enterprises rose 37.5% to Rwf285.1 billion, supporting business expansion and market access. Financing to agriculture increased to Rwf93.4 billion, benefiting farmers, cooperatives and agro-processors.

Karusisi said the figures reflect more than financial performance, pointing to broader socio-economic impact.

“This is not just about numbers—it reflects improved livelihoods and stronger households supported through our services,” she said.

Expanding access and inclusion

The bank continues to target diverse segments of the economy, including farmers, entrepreneurs and households, with tailored financial solutions.

Through its BKreative program, the bank provides financing to the creative industry, offering loans of up to Rwf1 billion with collateral and up to Rwf100 million unsecured.

BK Foundation also expanded its social impact programs in 2025. It supported 420 students in science and technology fields and 200 in technical and vocational training.

Additionally, 510 medical students received specialized training opportunities, while two early childhood development centers were built, benefiting 200 children, including those with disabilities.

Under the Urumuri program, 20 enterprises received interest-free loans totaling Rwf425.5 million. Financial literacy training reached 2,500 students, and 18 cooperatives of persons with disabilities were supported to scale operations.

BK Group Plc is Rwanda’s largest financial services provider, comprising five subsidiaries: Bank of Kigali Plc, BK General Insurance, BK Capital, BK TecHouse, and BK Foundation.

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