Choplife Gaming Reaffirms Rwanda Commitment Amid Ongoing Regulatory Engagements

KIGALI, Rwanda – Choplife Gaming Limited (CLG), the operator of the betPawa brand, has reaffirmed its long-term commitment to the Rwandan market as it continues engagements with authorities aimed at strengthening clarity and consistency within the country’s gaming regulatory framework.

Since its entry in 2022, CLG has positioned itself as a key player in Rwanda’s digital economy, serving more than 300,000 customers and creating over 180 jobs for Rwandans across its operations.

*A trusted partner in Rwanda’s growth*

The company says it has contributed more than RWF 33 billion in taxes and broader economic value, underscoring its role as a compliant and responsible corporate actor in the sector. CLG has also been among the early adopters of the Rwanda Revenue Authority’s real-time monitoring system, reinforcing its emphasis on transparency.

Founder and Chairman Mr. Eazi noted that the company has at times taken difficult operational decisions in order to remain fully compliant with evolving regulations, stressing that its priority remains constructive engagement with regulators to support a predictable and sustainable industry environment.

*Focus on long-term compliance*

As part of its compliance-first approach, CLG recently took a precautionary step to temporarily suspend its online casino and deposit-taking services. The company says the move is aimed at ensuring full alignment with national standards while safeguarding the integrity of its operations.

The adjustment has had a short-term impact on revenues, with tax contributions shifting from RWF 1.8 billion in January 2026 to RWF 108 million in March. However, CLG describes this as part of a necessary transition toward long-term regulatory stability in the sector.

*Ongoing engagement on industry standards*

The company is currently in discussions with the Rwanda Revenue Authority over technical interpretations related to achieving a level playing field across the industry. Key areas of engagement include the harmonisation of withholding tax application methods and the classification of essential technology and payment service costs under existing tax frameworks.

CLG says addressing these issues will help ensure consistent standards across operators while improving regulatory predictability.

*Looking ahead*

Despite the temporary suspension of certain services, Choplife Gaming says it remains committed to its customers, partners and the broader Rwandan market. The company is optimistic about ongoing discussions with regulators and anticipates resuming full operations once an agreement is reached.

CLG has reiterated its support for Rwanda’s business-friendly environment and its intention to continue investing in innovation and growth within the country’s gaming and digital sectors.

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