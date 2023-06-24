EDTECH Monday: Join the Discussion On Accelerating Blended Learning in Post COVID-19

COVID-19 may not have generated fundamental inequities in education systems worldwide, but undoubtedly exacerbated them affecting over 1.6 billion school-going children globally including Rwandans.

In the aftermath of the pandemic, it has subsequently necessitated a rapid implementation of blended learning all around the world to catch up and bridge the above inequalities.

With an eye on Rwanda, the education technology (EDTech) Monday episode of June 2023 will focus on accelerating Blended Learning in Rwanda following a disproportionately large impact on vulnerable and underprivileged students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blended learning combines traditional face-to-face instruction with online learning, leveraging technology to create a more flexible and personalized learning experience.

To foster blended learning, robust internet connectivity and access to appropriate technology devices are crucial. Investments in expanding broadband infrastructure and providing schools with computers, tablets, or other devices are necessary to ensure equitable access to online resources.

Accelerating blended learning in Rwanda can be a transformative step toward enhancing educational outcomes and increasing access to quality education.

Additionally, teachers play a vital role in implementing blended learning effectively. Providing comprehensive training and professional development opportunities for teachers equips them with the necessary skills to integrate technology into their teaching practices, creates engaging online content, and effectively manages blended classrooms.

For instance, the University of Rwanda College of Education (UR-CE) is accelerating the digitization of its digital teacher training modules and providing assistance to instructors in the use of ICT and blended learning programs. Prior to shutdown, 48% of their modules were online in March, but by the end of July, 77% of the modules were online.

However, developing a robust curriculum that aligns with blended learning pedagogies is essential. The new digital adaptations in education require Rwandan educators and curriculum developers to collaborate to design curriculum frameworks that integrate online resources and adapt teaching strategies to a blended learning environment.

Additionally, investing in the creation of high-quality digital content, such as interactive videos, simulations, and online assessments, can enhance student engagement and support self-paced learning.

Following the previous EDTech Monday, episode of May 2023 which focused on widening access to ICT Infrastructure and connectivity for education, the radio program that will be aired Monday, June 26, 2023, will discuss the need for further investments in this domain for a stabilized blended learning system.

Join the Conversation Live

The show will air live from 6 PM to 7 PM on both KT Radio 89.7FM and Kigali Today YouTube Channel with 3 panelists (including a Teacher, Innovator, and EdTech company) and one journalist to moderate the discussions around the topic “Accelerating blended learning in Rwanda”.

The Rwandan community can join the conversation by sharing experience by calling in live on air or sharing views on the live YouTube chat box, on Kigali Today’s social media handles.

Here are some questions where you can share your experience.