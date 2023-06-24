123 Police Officers Complete Basic Criminal Investigation Course

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Felix Namuhoranye, on Friday, June 23, presided over the pass out of 123 Police officers, who completed the first intake of ‘Police Basic Criminal Investigations Course’ at the National Police College (NPC) in Musanze District.

The six-month course is part of the Rwanda National Police (RNP) capacity building programme and to equip Police officers with basic criminal investigation skills.

The Inspector General briefed the graduands on the amended Police law, which gives the RNP basic criminal investigation powers, and reiterated the need for Police investigators to effectively execute the new investigation responsibilities.

“More courses for investigators in various fields, will be conducted to fill the observed gaps in basic criminal investigations,” IGP Namuhoranye said.

He urged the new investigators to serve with integrity, discipline, commitment and to exhibit professionalism in their endeavors.

Under the new law, Rwanda National Police has the power to investigate offences relating to road, railways, and waterways accidents and traffic offences.

Best performers

Assistant Inspector of Police (AIP) Gilbert Ndayishimiye was awarded as the overall best performer of the Police Basic Criminal Investigations Course.

AIP Emmanuel Nshimiyimana and Police Constable (PC) Alex Akimana were awarded as first and second run-ups.