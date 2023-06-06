Major Shakeup: President Kagame Appoints New Defence, Army Chiefs

President Paul Kagame on June 5 made major changes in the defence, military and security apparatus, appointing a new defence minister and army head.

In his capacity as the Commander in Chief of armed forces, the President of the Republic appointed Juvenal Marizamunda as the new Minister of Defence, replacing Maj Gen Albert Murasira, and Lt Gen Mubarak Muganga as the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), replacing Gen Jean Bosco Kazura, who has served in the army head since November 2019.

In a statement from the Office of the President, President Kagame made a major shakeup in the armed forces, elevating Marizamunda, who until his appointment was the Commissioner General for Rwanda Correctional Service (RCS), to the Defence docket, in what is appearing to be a meteoric climb up the ladder by the former Deputy Inspector General of Police.

The changes, which could have not been predicted by many, saw Maj Gen Vincent Nyakarundi appointed Army Chief of Staff, replacing Lt. Gen Muganga, who is now the new CDS.

Prior to his appointed, Maj. Gen. Nyakarundi, a seasoned military officer and diplomat, was the head of Defence Intelligence in RDF, where he will now be replaced Col Francis Regis Gatarayiha in an acting capacity.

The Head of State also appointed Maj Gen Alex Kagame as the Joint Taskforce Commander in Mozambique, where he will replace Maj Gen. Eugene Nkubito who has been deployed there since August last year. The two will swap positions as Maj. Gen comes back home to take over the reins as the 3rd Division Commander.

In other appointments, Col Theodomir Bahizi was named Battle Group Commander in Mozambique where Rwandan security forces have been deployed since 2021 to batter Islamist insurgents and restore security in Cabo Delgado, the northern province of Mozambique.

Similarly, President Kagame also promoted Augustin Migabo to Colonel and appointed him the Deputy Commander of the Special Force Command, to deputise Maj Gen Ruki Karusisi.

In the major shake up, Col Evariste Murenzi was appointed Commissioner General of RCS, replacing Marizamunda, while Jean Bosco Ntibitura was named Director General in charge of Internal Security in the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS).