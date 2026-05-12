China to Support Digital Exhibition Upgrade at Rwanda’s Mulindi w’Intwari Liberation Museum

The Liberation Struggle Museum at Mulindi w’Intwari is set to undergo a major technological upgrade, with support from China to introduce modern digital exhibition systems aimed at enhancing the presentation of Rwanda’s liberation history.

The development was announced on Monday, May 12, 2026, by Ambassador Richard Masozera, Executive Secretary of the Rwanda Academy of Language and Culture (RALC), during a presentation to the Parliamentary Committee on National Budget and State Property.

Masozera said Rwanda has already signed a cooperation agreement with China’s Revolutionary Museum, under which Chinese experts will help design and install interactive, technology-driven displays similar to those used in China’s own liberation museums.

“Because of their extensive experience, our Chinese partners are supporting us to introduce state-of-the-art digital exhibition technology, modeled on what is used in their Revolutionary Museum,” Masozera told lawmakers.

According to him, a team of specialists from China is expected to visit Rwanda in June 2026 to conduct a comprehensive feasibility study. The assessment will determine the technical requirements, exhibition design and overall budget for the project.

The modernization programme is expected to be implemented over a two-year period.

Masozera said the partnership is also helping Rwanda address financing constraints, noting that China’s contribution will focus specifically on museum management systems and the installation of contemporary digital displays that bring historical narratives to life.

Preserving the Story of Rwanda’s Liberation

Located in Gicumbi District, Mulindi w’Intwari served as the headquarters of the then Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi) during the liberation struggle that ended the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The site remains one of Rwanda’s most significant historical landmarks, attracting thousands of visitors each year, including students, researchers, diplomats and tourists seeking to understand the country’s journey to liberation and nation-building.

The planned digital transformation is expected to make the museum more interactive and accessible, allowing visitors to engage with archival materials, photographs, videos and testimonies through immersive technology.

The project is part of Rwanda’s broader efforts to preserve national heritage and use innovation to make historical education more engaging for younger generations and international audiences alike.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today