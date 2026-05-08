Former Rwandan Envoy to UN Found Liable for Sexual Assault in New York Civil Trial

NEW YORK — A Manhattan jury has found former Rwandan diplomat Eugene Richard Gasana liable for sexual assault in a civil case brought by Benita Uruhisho, awarding the plaintiff $5 million in damages.

The unanimous verdict was delivered on Thursday following years of litigation in a case that attracted attention because of Gasana’s former senior diplomatic roles, including serving as Rwanda’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and as President of the UN Security Council.

According to a statement released by attorneys representing Uruhisho, the jury concluded that Gasana raped their client and held him accountable for the abuse.

The legal team described the verdict as a significant moment for survivor justice, saying the case demanded “extraordinary courage” from Uruhisho throughout the lengthy court proceedings.

“This case required years of litigation and extraordinary courage on the part of our client,” the lawyers said in the statement.

They further alleged that during the proceedings, the defense sought to undermine Uruhisho’s credibility and reputation, while also intimidating potential witnesses connected to the case.

“We are deeply honored to have represented Ms. Uruhisho,” the attorneys stated. “No verdict can erase the harm she has suffered. But this verdict sends a clear message: even powerful individuals can be held accountable.”

The statement also praised Uruhisho for what the legal team described as her perseverance in pursuing justice despite the emotional toll of the case.

Gasana previously served as Rwanda’s ambassador to the United Nations and held several senior diplomatic and government positions over the years.

The verdict was issued in a civil court proceeding, meaning the jury’s decision concerns liability and financial damages rather than criminal conviction. Neither Gasana nor his legal representatives had publicly commented on the verdict by press time.

Eugène-Richard Gasana was recalled by the Rwandan government in 2016 from his post as Rwanda’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, bringing an abrupt end to a diplomatic career that had placed him at the center of international diplomacy, including serving as President of the UN Security Council. At the time, the government did not publicly specify the reasons for his recall.

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