Memorial Rutsindura 2023: Clubs from Uganda, Burundi Expected

From 10-11 June, Petit Seminaire Virgo Fidelis will host Memorial Rutindura, the annual Tournament from Rwanda volleyball federation’s calendar in memory of Alphonse Rutsindura who was killed during the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi.

This will be the 19th Edition where some clubs from the neighboring countries are expected to bless this year’s edition as confirmed by the tournament organizers.

The tournament will take place as usual at Petit Seminaire Virgo Fidelis-Huye District on June 10-11.

The two-day tournament is expected to attract local clubs from first division, men and women, O’ level teams, veterans and other teams invited from outside Rwanda.

Father Habanabashaka Jean de Dieu, the director of Petit Séminaire Virgo Fidelis of Butare (host), said that the preparations are on the final stage and they are working in all aspects to avoid any obstacle.

“Registration ends this week, June 3, and we are working closely with officials,partners and government to put each and everything in order,” he said.

Former national volleyball coach Alphonse Rutsindura was born in 1958 in Ndora in Cyamukuza, Gisagara District; he studied at Petit Seminari Virgo Fidelis and IPN (Institut Pédagogique National) in Butare.

He was killed during the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi alongside his wife and three children. Only his firstborn, Alaine Ikirezi survived the genocide that left over a million Tutsi dead.