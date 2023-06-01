Kigali to Host First Trace Awards and Festival

Trace, a predominantly media firm has chosen Rwanda as the host for their first Trace Awards and Festival.

The event is scheduled to take place on three consecutive days of October, from Friday October 20th at BK Arena.

The event will feature Live Music performance where international African Artists will show what they do best; the awards of the best African artists; a fashion shows, film and series celebrations, marketplace, and workshops.

Music celebrities that are expected include Davido, Patoranking, Tiwa Savage, Bruce Melodie, Sauti Sol, among other artists from Kenya, South Africa, and other countries.

Participants will enjoy a broad range of music genres including Afrobeat, Dancehall, Bongo Flavour, Afro fusion, Amapiano, Gospel, Rap, Coupé decalé, Rhumba, Zouk, Kizomba, R&B among others.

During a press conference in Kigali today, the co-founder and executive chairman of Trace Olivier Laouchez said that the event, the first of its kind “to showcase the African music on a global stage.”

On the choice of Rwanda as host, he said that the country “has shown its exceptional know-how in hosting international events, be it in the world of entertainment and elsewhere.”

Laouchez said that music celebrities globally earn an estimate $10 billion annually from the music rights, but less than 1% of this goes to African artistes.

Trace, he said, is building a platform where African artistes can earn much more from music rights especially from the digital content.

Jeannette Karemera, the CEO of Rwanda Convention Bureau(RCB) said:” It is a dream come true for Rwanda to host such an event because growing up, Trace was a map to urban music.”