Life In Future: EDTech Monday on the Technology That Will Transform Way of Living

Some of the important tech advancements that are assumed to impact the world in the coming years include artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, augmented and virtual reality, blockchain, 5G networks, quantum computing, biotechnology, robots, the cloud, and cyber security.

It is where we are possibly heading, and IT people believe that Rwandans have changed their mindset to adjust to the technology trends, which sends a signal of how technology will transform society and change the way people live.

Some of them shared their e observation during the educational technology, or EdTech Monday episode of August 2023, the show that focused on bolstering growth for Rwanda’s EdTech Ecosystem, especially in ICT infrastructure in schools following a growth in number of schools.

The Tech program which was streamed live was also aired on KT radio on August 28.

“Every professional will need technology; journalists, traders, doctors, everyone. The good thing is people have changed their mindset, they are learning quickly. Technology will definitely change the way people live. People are now more awake than decades ago. People open up tourism companies online, trading companies online,” Mark Abel Mugenwa, Co-founder of Rokkup, a local tech company said.

“We have enough internet, some of it is free in Kigali city. Starlink is here, people have the internet, the remaining thing is moving at the same pace as the country and using the internet to generate income. What the youth are doing so far is good at the moment, learning and making money as they solve problems affecting societies using technology skills, ” he added.

He pointed out that the proper mindset for everyone should be “use the internet to learn and earn.”

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic ignited the need for education technology in Rwanda, which is still in its early but promising stages. This shows that technology can play a significant role in supporting and enabling education on a big scale.

Some basic internet infrastructure has been established , but there is still much to be done to enable digital infrastructure for EdTech in order to take advantage of the post-COVID momentum and create a strong and diversified EdTech ecosystem.

To have universal diversification of tech ecosystems, more money must be spent on improving digital infrastructure. Because more classrooms are being built but aren’t yet digitally equipped, there has been a little reduction in the average supply of digital infrastructure between 2019 and 2021.

For example, the number of students per computer in elementary schools increased from 10 (8% in secondary schools) in 2019 to 13 (9%) in 2021, according to a study done by Laterite 2023. From 58% (67%) in 2019 to 46% (61%) of primary schools and secondary schools, respectively, exhibit a decline in the usage of ICT for teaching and learning in 2021.

“I know many people who passed through Andera programs and are earning Rwf 2.5 million. People who started learning tech skills earlier are earning good money. Now, the existing challenge is willing to pay to learn technology skills. People are used to learning for free, everything is free, this is the mentality that should change. Your personal learning should be at a cost,” Mugenwa said.

“Technology in some countries like Nigeria or India is their petroleum, it earns them a lot of money. The country has to grow, and develop. Other countries have many diaspora people with skills, they have got money, they invest back in their country,” he stated.

Dr. Jennifer Batamuliza, ICT lecturer at University of Rwanda pointed out that some lecturers in universities did not use technology, nor did they use the internet to teach before the pandemic, but during pandemic it was a rule for every lecturer to conduct online lessons.

“Change is not easy, and some resisted. However, after it became a rule, every lecturer adjusted and universities have changed to use a model platform. Covid-19 became like an accelerator,” Batamuliza said.

“Parents need awareness to know the benefits of technology and support their children. Technology is based on two things; skills and equipment. But it was good to see parents working hard to support their children through the technology learning journey. It was not easy, but during Covid-19 people learnt a lot,” she added.

According to the guests, the country is in a better position than it was ten years ago in terms of infrastructure needed to support EdTech, but more work and funding are still needed for the sector to advance in Rwanda, especially education.

To do that, the Mastercard Foundation and the Rwanda ICT Chamber support EdTech Monday in Rwanda, a monthly interactive programme on education in technology with the goal of igniting conversation on the development and issues facing the country’s EdTech Ecosystem.

The project, which brought together EdTech entrepreneurs, policymakers, educators, and parents in October 2019, has seen a variety of hybrid edtech solutions reviewed and assessed on the user leveraging power, enhancing innovative techniques for the future of education.