RDF Changes: Generals Kabarebe, Ibingira, Kayonga, Among Historicals Retired From Service

President Paul Kagame, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) on Wednesday made more changes in the army ranks, this time approving the retirement of some of the senior RDF ‘historicals’ who served in different capacities over the past three decades or so.

The senior officers are among the 924 men and women discharged from service on different grounds, including clocking retirement age (65 for Generals) as well as others whose contracts ended or were released on medical grounds. It is one of the biggest retirements in RDF in recent years.

The latest lot includes some of the most senior officers who played a key role in the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi) Liberation struggle before going on to serve in different capacities, both in the military and in government. The list also includes those still serving in different positions even as they retire.

Among those retiring is Gen James Kabarebe, who until now still serves as the special advisor to President Kagame on security and previously served as the Minister of Defence and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

Others include Gen. Fred Ibingira, who served as the Chief of Staff – Reserve Forces as well as other positions, including as Division 1 commander at different times, and Lt Gen Charles Kayonga, who served as CDS from February 2010 to June 2013, when he was replaced by Lt. Gen Patrick Nyamvumba.

Between 2014 and 2019, Gen. Kayonga served as Rwanda’s Ambassador to China. Despite being recalled, he remained in active service in RDF. Others retiring include Lt Gen Frank Mushyo Kamanzi, who is Rwanda’s current Ambassador to Russia since 2021.

From April 2017 to May 2019, Lt Gen Mushyo Kamanzi served as the Force Commander for the United Nation Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and previously he led the United Nations–African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) since 2016, he served as Army Chief of Staff in the Rwanda Defence Force (2012-2015).

He was previously served as the RDF Chief of Staff between 2012 and 2015 the Force Commander of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan,

Others going into retirement include Maj Gen Martin Nzaramba, Maj Gen Eric Murokore, Maj Gen Augustin Turagara, Maj Gen Charles Karamba, who is Rwanda’s Ambassador-designate to Ethiopia and the African Union (AU), Maj Gen. Albert Murasira, recently appointed Minister of Emergency Management, and Brig Gen Chris Murari.

Others include Brig Gen Didace Ndahiro and Brig Gen Emmanuel Ndahiro, who are among the 83 Senior Officers and 06 Junior Officers retiring from service.

In the same light, President Kagame approved the retirement of 86 Senior Non-Commissioned Offices while 678 members of the military went to retirement after their contracts ended. Among those retired are 160 soldiers who were discharged on medical grounds.