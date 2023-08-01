Mugiraneza Jean Baptisita Retires from Playing Football

Former Amavubi stars midfielder Jean Baptista Mugiraneza has announced his retirement from playing football, ending his 17-year career.

In his message he wrote on his Instagram account, former Amavubi stars and APR FC captain known as ‘Migi” thanked everyone who supported him. He was thankful for the good timed he shared with them during his football career

“How are you, my friends? I take this opportunity to thank you for the time we shared. Everything has its time, for me this is the time to stop playing football. Thank you all for supporting me until today, let’s keep moving forward,”The message he posted on his Instagram account reads.

Via their social media, APR FC thanked him in a heartfelt message and wished him good luck.

“You have done an outstanding job as a player. You’ve done the right things with the times we’ve had. We hope you have a great time after your retirement, we will miss you but we will never forget you. We wish all the best in your new life, you will always be in the history of our Club, APR FC. To us you will always be our Team Member,” APR FC said.

Talking to KT PRESS, Migi said. ” Today it is time to say goodbye to what I had dedicated my whole life.”

Mugiraneza was obliged to hang up his boots after some serious injuries.

Migi, as he is commonly known in the footballing circles, began his career in La Jeunesse before joining Kiyovu Sport Sports Club.

He signed for rival’s APR in 2007. After seven years as an army sponsored club APR FC’S player, Mugiraneza signed for Tanzania’s Azam on 14 July 2015 in a two-year deal.

He then joined Kenya Premier League giants Gor Mahia for two years before moving back to Tanzania in Kinondoni Municipal Council Football Club known as KMC 2019 and he was currently in Rwanda top flight giant POLICE FC.