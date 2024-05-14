Rusizi: Nine District Civil Servants Resign

Some nine civil servants from the local government have stepped down in Rusizi district citing personal reasons, according to the District Mayor Dr. Anicet Kibiriga.

They include Jean Pierre Mugenzi who was in charge of Administration and Finance in the district and his colleagues Yves Rutebuka and Fabrice Ngabo respectively legal officer and Infrastructure officer.

On this list, three other servants also quit the job under One Stop Centre and those include Ancille Musabyemariya, Olive Uwamahoro, and Théogène Tuyizere.

Another one is Emmanuel Habiyaremye in charge of Entrepreneurship and Labor.

Gitambi and Nkombo District sector executive secretaries also resigned citing personal reasons.

“We received their resignation letters. We may think that they got greener pasture in other places and that’s their rights,” Mayor Kibiriga said.

A couple of weeks earlier, the district with nearly 100 staff at the headquarters saw the resignation of chairperson of district council, and vice mayor in charge of Economic Affairs due to what the media called conflict in the district.

The vice mayor was replaced last week by Alfred Habimana on this position.

Dr. Kibiriga denies any allegation of conflict among the staff and leadership of the district and dismissed allegations that the nine staff were forced to resign.

However, one of the affected staff said that the decision was taken during a staff meeting which was attended by the Western Province Governor Lambert Dushimimana yesterday, May 13.

He said that during the meeting, some seventeen staffs were convened at the office of Executive Secretary of the district where they had to enter one after the other.

In this office where they would also find the governor, everyone would be told how they fell short and then asked to tender a resignation letter. In the end, some eight staff were forgiven while nine others had to leave.

The governor confirmed information as “resignation of the civil servants” but referred Kigali Today journalist to district mayor for more details. Dr Kibiriga said that the next step is recruit new staff to fill vacant posts.