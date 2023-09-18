Bank of Kigali Plc Announces Key Changes In Management

Bank of Kigali Plc on Monday announced significant changes to its Executive Management as part of an organizational restructure designed to streamline that financial institution’s operations.

Following approval by the Board of Directors, Bank of Kigali Management appointed Désiré Rumanyika, who was serving as Chief Operating Officer to a new position of Chief Digital and Retail Officer.

According to the bank, the move accompanies the Board’s decision to merge the Digital Factory, Retail Banking and the Payment Departments, reflecting a strategic shift towards the digitization of retail banking.

In another key appointment, Rose Ngabire, who was the Head of Customer Experience Management, was promoted to the position of Chief Operating Officer, recognizing her remarkable contribution as the voice of the customer.

Similarly, Levi Gasangwa, who was the Head of Corporate Banking, has been appointed Chief Business and Corporate Solutions, where he will utilize his vast industry knowledge to achieve the bank’s business objectives.

Commenting on the new appointments, Diane Karusisi, Bank of Kigali CEO, said that the changes are aimed at reinvigorating the services of the bank and elevating individuals seen to contribute directly to the growth and service delivery of the bank.

“We are pleased to announce these strategic changes in our organizational structure and the appointment of new members to our executive leadership team,”

“Their wealth of experience and unwavering commitment align seamlessly with our mission to delight our customers and drive financial inclusion in the communities we serve. Together, we embark on a new chapter of innovation, resilience and unwavering service to our customers,” Karusisi said.

Following the appointments, Bank of Kigali reaffirmed its commitment to providing excellent banking services and looks forward to the positive impact these changes will bring to the organization and its esteemed customers.

Bank of Kigali Plc, the largest commercial bank in Rwanda by total assets, holds a distinctive position in the banking sector. Renowned for its robust financial performance and strong asset quality, it maintains an exceptional domestic franchise value.

It is the first Rwandan bank to receive a credit rating, with an AA-/A1 from the Global Credit Rating Co., reflecting its systemic importance and solid capital position.

The Bank’s ratings were upgraded in 2019 to AA- from AA+ with a stable outlook, while its short-term rating has been consistently affirmed at A+.

Over the years, Bank of Kigali has consistently received prestigious accolades, including multiple back-to-back international and regional banking awards from esteemed bodies like Euromoney, The Banker, Global Finance Magazine, and EMEA Finance. Most recently, the bank was honored with the “Best Bank in Rwanda 2023” award by Global Finance for the third consecutive year, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to excellence in the banking sector.