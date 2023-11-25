CECAFA U-18: Rwanda Edges Somalia 1-0 to Register the First Win

Rwanda football national team under 18 has secured their first group stage win after beating Somalia 1-0.

Despite receiving RED card in the first half, Kayiranga Baptista’s boys kept the momentum to register their first win at Burkhungu Stadium in Kisumu-Kenya where the tournament is taking place.

The game started balanced in both sides but as Rwanda later on started to take control while closing the gaps and managed successfully passes in their offensive zone.

After holding the ball out of his area, Rwanda’s goalkeeper Byiringiro Eric received a red card at the 38th minute, forcing Rwanda to play with 10 players.

With a strategic substitution including the goalkeeper Ruhamyankiko Yvan, Rwandan team managed to hold their ground throughout the first half, ending in a 0-0 tie.

Rwanda came back strong in the second half of the game and at the 50th minute, Sultan Bobo Sibomana netted the first and leading goal for Rwanda.

This triumphant goal secured Rwanda’s first three points in the ongoing CECAFA Challenge Cup in Kenya.

Rwanda is in group A alongside the host (Kenya), Sudan, and Somalia.

Rwanda’s next test awaits on November 28, 2023, as they face the host Kenya and this will be the opportunity to Rwanda national team to advance to the next round.