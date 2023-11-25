Home Uncategorized CECAFA U-18: Rwanda Edges Somalia 1-0 to Register the First Win
Uncategorized

CECAFA U-18: Rwanda Edges Somalia 1-0 to Register the First Win

by Amon Nuwamanya
written by Amon Nuwamanya 9:24 pm

Rwanda football national team under 18 has secured their first group stage win after beating Somalia 1-0.

Despite receiving RED card in the first half, Kayiranga Baptista’s boys kept the momentum to register their first win at Burkhungu Stadium in Kisumu-Kenya where the tournament is taking place.

The game started balanced in both sides but as Rwanda later on started to take control while closing the gaps and managed successfully passes in their offensive zone.

After holding the ball out of his area, Rwanda’s goalkeeper Byiringiro Eric received a red card at the 38th minute, forcing Rwanda to play with 10 players.

With a strategic substitution including the goalkeeper Ruhamyankiko Yvan, Rwandan team managed to hold their ground throughout the first half, ending in a 0-0 tie.

Rwanda came back strong in the second half of the game and at the 50th minute, Sultan Bobo Sibomana netted the first and leading goal for Rwanda.

This triumphant goal secured Rwanda’s first three points in the ongoing CECAFA Challenge Cup in Kenya.

Rwanda is in group A alongside the host (Kenya), Sudan, and Somalia.

Rwanda’s next test awaits on November 28, 2023, as they face the host Kenya and this will be the opportunity to Rwanda national team to advance to the next round.

   

 

Related Posts

Bruce Melodie, Zuchu Added to Move Afrika Lineup

‘Ibere rya Bigogwe’, Former Journalist Among BK Urumuri...

Central Africa Republic Enrols New Soldiers Trained by...

PM Ngirente Proposes Solutions Against Food Insecurity in...

Featured: Eden Care Transforming Health Insurance with Digital...

How the Leaders in Teaching (LiT) programme Improved...

Twahirwa’s Genocide Case Takes A New Shift As...

The Expensive Public Toilets

Commotion In Brussels Court As Wife Testifies In...

Former Governor CG Gasana Appeals to Intermediate Court...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.