Nshuti’s Late Penalty Miss Leaves APR and AS Kigali At Stalemate

Innocent Nshuti missed a late penalty as APR failed to snatch the top spot on the Rwanda Premier League table following their upsetting 1-1 draw against AS Kigali on Saturday at Kigali Pele Stadium.

The Rwandan forward, who had a memorable display against South Africa in the World Cup Qualifiers, had the chance to secure a triumph for Thierry Froger’s side after he was felled by Latif Bishira in the penalty area in stoppage time. However, Nshuti failed from the spot as AS Kigali goalkeeper Pascal Niyonkuru guessed right to deny him.

It was a day to forget for Nshuti as he had also scored a goal overturned after lengthy discussions between the match official and his assistant. The goal was ruled out for Victor Mbaoma fouled AS Kigali goalie Niyonkuru before Nshuti bagged.

APR got off to an incredible start to the game with Mbaoma crisply finishing off Sharaf Shaiboub’s mind-blowing pass in the sixth minute to register his seventh goal of the league season.

Fiston Ishimwe cancelled out the Nigerian striker’s goal in the 55th minute, striking from the spot against his former side after Yunusu Nshimiyimana felled Felix Lottin Kone in the area.

After the draw, AS Kigali sit in 13th spot with 10 points from 11 league matches. APR sit in second place with 22 points from 10 matches, just one point behind Musanze, who top the table.

Day 11 Saturday’s results:

APR 1-1 AS Kigali

Etincelles 1-1 Rayon Sports

Amagaju 1-2 Police

Bugesera 0-1 Marines

Friday:

Gorilla 1-0 Etoile de l’Est