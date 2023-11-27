EdTech Monday to Discuss AU’s 2024 Resolution On “Education For 21st Century”

The EdTech programme will return this Monday. It will be this year’s last episode, and the debate is expected to discuss one of the most fundamental 2024 resolutions─ “educate an African fit for the 21st century” as decided by the African Union (AU).

According to the AU, the 2024 resolution on education will be focusing on building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality, and relevant learning on the continent.

The resolution was decided following a shortage of 17 million teachers, among other education challenges in Africa, according to AU.

“The teaching profession is not given more attention. People are no longer choosing the teaching profession because it is perceived as losing the prestige it previously enjoyed. This has become a global problem,” Mohamed Belhocine, the AU commissioner for Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation told the media in July this year.

“The depth of Africa’s education problem is quite deep.” We need 17 million teachers to achieve (a) 100% enrollment and transition rate. We have a long way to go. It implies there are too many students in school for one teacher,” the AU commissioner explained then, emphasising that the continental body would focus on teaching reform, altering education through comprehensive teacher programmes.

The EdTech Monday programme which is broadcast on KT Radio and KT Youtube on the last Monday of each month and is sponsored by the MasterCard Foundation and the Rwanda ICT Chamber, will take place on November 28 from 6PM to 7PM.

It will be moderated by radio presenter Ghislaine Nyinawumuntu.

This episode will also cover important topics including “Monitoring and Evaluation of Blended Learning Models” to assess students, but also teacher’s deliverance in classrooms.

“Continuous monitoring and adaptive strategies will ensure efficacy in meeting the evolving educational needs of the country’s diverse student population,” according to the Mastercard Foundation statement accessed by KT Press.

“Effectively evaluating blended learning programs in a country is a crucial part of the learning process. Building evaluation capacity in any country requires top-level commitment at political and organizational level. How do you know if blended learning is working? How do we measure? Who owns the process? Is Rwanda’s education landscape equipped for 21st century learning?,” the statement also reads.

In the audience-engaging show, host Ines Nyinawumuntu will give guests time to discuss on how Rwanda should build a resilient education system for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality, and relevant learning across the country.

The guests will include Arnaud Michel Nibaruta, Entrepreneurship Leadership Program Manager at African Leadership University, Grace Mbuyi, Communications Manager at Rwanda ICT Chamber and Patrick Aimable Uwitonze, Founder&CEO of Karunga digital company.

Meanwhile, listeners will also be given the opportunity to explain the situation on the ground- at their schools. They will determine if teachers have sufficient digital abilities to deliver lessons using technology and will make recommendations for the future.