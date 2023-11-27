Gasogi United 2-0 Musanze: Alain Kirasa’s Side end Musanze’s Long Unbeaten Streak

Gasogi United inflicted just a second Rwanda Premier League defeat of the season on Musanze as they carried off a cosy 2-0 victory in their Sunday’s matchday 11 contest.

Henock Yao put the host in front in the 61st minute, heading in Christian Malipangou’s brilliant cross. Eight minutes later, Maxwell Lavel Djumekou doubled the lead after Musanze shot-stopper Gad Muhawenayo failed to keep out Danny Niyongira’s cross despite getting a hand to the ball.

Sosthene Habimana’s side had gone five games undefeated before facing off against Gasogi, giving them some convictions that they could chalk up good results at Kigali Pele Stadium.

The visitors produced more scoring chances than Alain Kirasa’s team in the first half. However, Sosthene Habimana’s boys were not clinical this time, and Gasogi United quickly corrected that in the second half with two goals in just eight minutes.

Gasogi United became the second team to halt the Musanze district-based side from scoring in a league match this season after Mukura, who held them to a goalless draw at Ubworoherane Stadium on September 30.

This triumph plunged Gasogi into ninth position with 14 points from 11 games, whilst Musanze were unfazed by the defeat as they are still topping the league table with 23 points.

Day 11 Sunday’s results:

Gasogi United 2-0 Musanze

Sunrise 0-0 Kiyovu Sports

Mukura 0-0 Muhazi United