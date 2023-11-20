President Kagame, Cuba VP Valdés Mesa Hold Bilateral Talks

President Paul Kagame on Monday met and held talks with the Vice President of Cuba, Salvador Valdés Mesa, who is in Rwanda with his delegation, and they discussed different issues of bilateral importance between the two countries.

“Today at Urugwiro Village, President Kagame held talks with Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdés Mesa and his delegation who are in Rwanda as part of an official tour of several African countries,”

“They discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Rwanda and Cuba. The two countries enjoy long-standing relations, especially in the sectors of education and health,” Urugwiro Village posted.

The Cuban VP’s visit comes barely three months after President Kagame visited Cuba in September, 36-years after his last visit there to pursue a military course.

Though President Kagame was in Havana, Cuba to attend the G77 + China Summit of Heads of State and Government which took place from 15-16 September, he used the opportunity to relive his memories in the Caribbean nation, pointing out that he was happy to be back in the country.

“For me coming to Havana, Cuba is something of a great memory because I was in this country in 1986 running into 1987, that is 36 years ago. I was a young officer serving in a country that had given me a home as well, which was Uganda,”

“I was here to do a course that was given to many Africans so I’m very happy that I am back even if it is a very long time, and to attend this time,” President Kagame said.

Rwanda and Cuba share cordial bilateral ties, characterised by cooperation in different areas, including healthcare.