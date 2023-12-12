APR Chairman Denies Disunity Reports In Club’s Dressing Room After Amagaju Win

APR Chairman Lt Col Richard Karasira has contradicted reports of unrest within the club’s dressing room following their Rwanda Premier League resounding 3-1 victory over Amagaju on Monday.

Reports have alleged that midfielder Sharif Shaiboub and centre-back Salomon Bindjeme had a falling out with club head coach Thierry Froger and his assistant Karim Khouda, which led to their exclusion from the starting XI.

When asked about the authenticity of these media reports, Lt Col Karasira played down them.

“I have seen these reports in the media, though I don’t know where they get information. The starting XI is determined by the coach’s preference and the rule of the number of foreigners. Shaiboub is on the matchday roster, so they are alternating,” he said after APR’s 3-1 win over Amagaju.

“There are no issues in the team, everything is manageable, and if we do have an issue, we can fix it.”

In-form Victor Mbaoma hit a double again to inspire the Rwanda Premier League champions to a comprehensive 3-1 triumph over Amagaju at Huye Stadium.

The visitors got a lead in the 17th minute after Amagaju’s Janvier Dushimimana diverted Christian Ishimwe’s cross into his net. Eight minutes later, Mbaoma doubled the advantage, turning in Apam Bemol Assongwe’s excellent pass in the box.

Shortly afterwards, Thierry Froger’s men thought they made it 3-0 when Ismail Nshimirimana’s bullet shot hit the crossbar after Assongwe’s cross.

It was Mbaoma, the brace hero against Gorilla, who scored a double again as he took advantage of Amagaju goalkeeper Patient Ndikuriyo’s errors in the 44th minute after keeping out Assongwe’s outside-the-box strike.

The hosts started the second half quickly, seeking to cut the deficit and it worked out in the 51st minute with Claude Niyonkuru netting a consolation.

Amars Niyongabo’s team are ninth in the standings with 17 points from 15 matches after losing three consecutive games. APR, who have yet to be beaten, sit at the top of the table on 33 points.