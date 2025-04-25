PSF Rwanda Supports Kwibuka31 With Rwf5M Donation To Genocide Survivors

The Rwanda Private Sector Federation (PSF) has donated Rwf5 million to Kicukiro District to support genocide survivors as part of the 31st commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi (Kwibuka31).

Kicukiro District requires Rwf40 million to renovate 150 houses for survivors in poor condition. So far, Rwf15 million has been raised, with plans to refurbish 30 houses by July, according to District Mayor Antoine Mutsinzi.

“This contribution strengthens our partnership with the private sector and will greatly aid in achieving our goal to complete the project by June,” Mutsinzi said.

PSF members, led by Chairperson Jeanne Francoise Mubiligi, visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Gisozi. They were given a guided tour to learn more about the genocide’s planning and execution, which left over one million Tutsi dead within three months.

The group paid their respects to over 250,000 victims buried at the site by laying wreaths and observing a moment of silence.

As part of Kwibuka31 activities, PSF held a walk to remember genocide victims and a vigil at their Gikondo offices, commemorating the lives of their members killed during the genocide. Genocide survivors’ accounts reveal systematic targeting of homes and businesses owned by Tutsi, with occupants murdered or found and killed alongside families and neighbors.

Trade and Industry Minister Prudence Sebahizi, the guest of honor at the vigil, emphasized that despite the genocide’s devastating impact, Rwanda’s government has worked to empower the business community to build resilience. “We promote the private sector as the backbone of economic development. No matter the past, our actions and mindset define us and elevate Rwanda’s reputation internationally,” Sebahizi said.

He called on the private sector to play a central role in Rwanda’s development without relying on foreign aid. “The country’s future depends on patriotism and reshaping Rwanda through unity,” he added.

Sadate Munyakazi, a genocide survivor and successful young entrepreneur, highlighted the importance of commemoration in ensuring genocide never happens again. “We can only achieve development by rejecting hatred and embracing unity. My message is simple: preach love, unity, and welfare for all.”