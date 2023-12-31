Rwanda is Ready to Maintain Peace and Extend It To Others- President Kagame

President Paul Kagame has said that Rwanda is ready to keep its citizens safe, to defend its borders and extend peace and security to others whenever needed.

Kagame made the remarks during the end of year State of the Nation address in which he reflected on the achievements that the country has made in 2023 despite security challenges in the region and beyond.

“We are also dealing with insecurity in our region, and on our border. I want you to know that we can absorb any amount of criticism, however unjustified. We will always do what is necessary, to ensure that Rwandans are safe and secure, no matter what,” Kagame said.

The Head of State and Commander-in-Chief said that this will not stop in Rwanda but the country will, within its means, continue to do whatever it can to help others elsewhere in Africa to restore peace and security.

Since 2014, Rwandan peacekeepers have constituted the majority of United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) force.

Rwandan peacekeepers are made of 4,685 Contingent Troops, 249 Female Peacekeepers and 1105 Police peacekeepers who are and have served in missions in CAR, Haiti, South Sudan and Mozambique.

“Any year, in every place in the world, there will be problems. Adversity is just an invitation to become more determined, and do more and better,” President Kagame said.

Despite the challenges of 2023, Kagame said that Rwanda has continued to develop, host many global events and meetings, and economically move a step forward, which is a sign that more will be achieved in 2024.

“We will stay on course. Given the context and circumstances where we are coming from and how we lived before, we find no reason to complain and give up,” Kagame said, noting that the signs of this confidence and dynamism is in the energy of Rwanda’s young generation.

To this effect, Kagame said that in the next year, Rwanda expects to hear the voices of young people in crafting the course of Rwanda’s future as a nation.

Kagame concluded the address by wishing all Rwandans and their families a happy and prosperous New Year 2024 full of better times.