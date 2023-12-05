Home NewsNational Touch Down: Kendrick Lamar Arrives In Kigali For Move Afrika
by Eddy Abayisenga
Kendrick Lamar (behind in a hood) arrived quietly in Kigali ahead of the Move Afrika concert tomorrow. Photo/Igihe.com

American rapper and singer-songwriter Kendrick Lamar arrived in Kigali on Tuesday morning to headline the inaugural Move Afrika, slated for December 6 at BK Arena.

The 36-year-old, who will be performing in Rwanda for his first-ever time, touched down at Kigali International Airport around 6:30 a.m., cradling his child.

He will be joined by the celebrated Rwandan musician Bruce Melodie, Tanzanian singer-songwriter Zuchu, comedian and media personality Arthur Nkusi, musician Ariel Wayz, award-winning choreographer Sherrie Silver, DJ TOXXYK, actor and media personality Azziad Nasenya, media personality Jackie Lumbasi, RTV presenter Davy Carmel Ingabire, and poet Fred Mfuranzima.

Tobagonian-Rwandan actor Winston Duke, who is best known for his role of M’Baku in the ‘Black Panther’ film series, will host the eagerly awaited concert.

Curated by pgLang, Move Afrika is a long-term vision to pioneer a world-class music touring circuit across the African continent.

In partnership with Rwanda Development Board (RDB), Rwanda will host Move Afrika every year over the next five years. The tour will see new countries added annually to reach five countries by 2025.

 

