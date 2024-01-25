Home NewsNational President Doumbouya Of Guinea Arrives In Rwanda On A Three-Day Visit
National

President Doumbouya Of Guinea Arrives In Rwanda On A Three-Day Visit

by Edmund Kagire
written by Edmund Kagire 6:28 pm

President Kagame welcomed Gen. Doumbouya at Kigali International Airport.

 

Related Posts

Kenya Commits To Remove Port Trade Barriers for...

Guinea Leader Gen. Doumbouya Expected In Rwanda For...

Rwanda Aims for Four Doctors Per Thousand Patients

How Akagera National Park Has Recovered From Years...

Over 2000 complete Basic Police Course

Rwanda Tops 2023 Africa Visa Openness Index

President Kagame Makes Appointments In Key Institutions

UK Government Wins Parliamentary Vote Paving Way For...

Rwanda Mining Industry Eyes $1.5 billion Target by...

Lt. General Charles Kayonga Appointed As Rwanda’s Ambassador...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.