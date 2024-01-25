President Doumbouya Of Guinea Arrives In Rwanda On A Three-Day Visit

Guinea’s transitional leader Lt. Gen. Mamadi Doumbouya arrived in Rwanda this Thursday for a three-day official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

Gen. Doumbouya, accompanied by the First Lady Lauriane Doumbouya, was welcomed at Kigali International Airport by President Paul Kagame before he inspected a guard of honour and treated to a traditional dance performance.

Guinea’s Presidency announced on Wednesday that President Doumbouya will be in Rwanda to reciprocate a visit by President Paul Kagame last year in April, during which the two leaders agreed to strengthen bilateral and diplomatic ties.

He is expected to hold talks with President Kagame and also officially open his country’s embassy in Kigali. He will also visit Kigali Genocide Memorial at Gisozi to pay his respects to victims of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi.

During President Kagame’s visit, the two countries agreed to work together to address challenges they face and rely on each other’s attributes to advance socioeconomic development, with the Head of State stating that Rwanda and Guinea share a lot in common.