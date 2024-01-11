Rwanda Regrets Unilateral Border Closure By Burundi

Rwanda has expressed disappointment against the Burundi’s decision to close its borders with Rwanda effective January 11,2024.

Today, news of Burundi closing the borders dominated headlines both in Rwanda, Burundi and the region at large. Rwanda Government position over the matter, is that Burundi is violating regional cooperation conventions.

“The Government of Rwanda has learned through media reports of the unilateral decision by the Government of Burundi to again close its borders with Rwanda,” a communique from the Office of the Government Spokesperson reads in part.

“This unfortunate decision will restrict the free movement of people and goods between the two countries, and violates the principles of regional cooperation and integration of the East African Community.”

This decision follows recent claims claims made by Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye that Rwanda supports a Burundian rebel group operating in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

On December 29, 2023 Ndayishimiye publicly accused Rwanda of harbouring and training members of RED Tabara, a group responsible for the December 22 attack that left 20 people dead in Gatumba, Western Burundi.

The RED-Tabara claimed the above attack in which they said it had killed 10 members of the security forces, and that they never targeted civilians.

Rwanda’s Office of the Government Spokesperson, Yolanda Makolo released a statement saying there was “no truth whatsoever in Burundian President’s allegation referring to Rwanda.”

The government spokesperson therefore advised Burundi officials to use diplomatic channels to address a concern if any.

“The Government of Rwanda urges the Government of Burundi to address their concerns through diplomatic channels where they can be resolved amicably,” the statement said.