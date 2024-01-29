Home NewsNational Rwanda, UK-Based Mining Giant Rio Tinto Sign Landmark Mineral Exploration Deal
Rwanda, UK-Based Mining Giant Rio Tinto Sign Landmark Mineral Exploration Deal

by Edmund Kagire
written by Edmund Kagire 4:05 pm

Women working in a mine. Rwanda has partnered with Rio Tinto to search and explore lithium.

The Government of Rwanda and UK mining giants Rio Tinto Minerals Development Limited have signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the exploration and mining of lithium in Rwanda’s Western Province.

Yamina Karitanyi, CEO of Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board said the entry of Rio Tinto in Rwanda’s mining sector is a major milestone that will see Rwanda explore some of the untapped natural resource potential and bolster the sector.

“The entry of Rio Tinto marks Rwanda’s resolve to further unlock the potential of the country’s mining sector. This development is part of our continued efforts to boost and modernize Rwanda’s mining sector with application of the highest ESG standards.”

Rio Tinto Minerals Development Limited is part of Rio Tinto, a leading global mining and materials company, which operates in 35 countries.

Lawrence Dechambenoit, Global Head of External Affairs said the organisation is looking to work with Rwanda to search and explore Lithium, which is one of the most sought-after minerals in the world due to its important role in the manufacture of electronic products.

“Rio Tinto is excited to be partnering with the Government of Rwanda, applying our global experience to accelerate the search for primary lithium deposits in Rwanda’s Western Province.”

