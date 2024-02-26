EdTech Monday Is Back With Focus On The Impact Of Equipping Teachers With Digital Skills

Today, EdTech Monday will return on KT Radio with an emphasis on how impactful teacher’s training can be on digital learning, and human resource development.

It will be the first EdTech Monday edition since the start of 2024, and will be held on February 26.

EdTech Monday is an initiative of the Mastercard Foundation Centre for Innovative Teaching and Learning in ICT, in collaboration with the Rwanda ICT Chamber. The show focuses on using technology to improve education and learning in Rwanda.

Themed “The impact of comprehensive teacher training programs and professional development resources on advanced digital learning”, the coming edition aims to develop skilled human capital needed to transform Rwanda from an agrarian country to a middle-income country.

As usual, the show will air in Kinyarwanda on KTRadio and will be live streamed on Kigali Today’s YouTube channel at 6PM to 7PM. The panelists on EdTech Monday will be Dr Irenee Ndayambaje, Senior Lecturer, University of Rwanda College of Education (URCoE), Niyonsenga Lambert, Science and Robotics Educational Specialist at Creativity Lab Rwanda and Uwamariya Mariette, Assistant Trainer, eShuri.

“Quality education relies on teachers, making them the most significant educational resource. Teachers at all levels play a crucial role in developing the skilled human capital needed to transform Rwanda from an agrarian country to a middle-income country and regional leader in information and communication technology (ICT),” the statement from Mastercard Foundation reads.

According to the same statement, there will be three guests in KT Radio studios to discuss various topics including status of digital learning in the country, how to measure the success or effectiveness of professional development resources in enhancing teachers’ digital skills and pedagogy, and challenges and opportunities associated with integrating digital learning into teacher’s teaching practices.

Others tabled topics for debate also include strategies being employed to ensure the scalability and widespread adoption of advanced digital learning practices in local schools, roles played by the Ministry of education, Rwanda Basic Education Board, Rwanda TVET Board, among others.